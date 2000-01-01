Join Collin County in developing a plan to keep communities connected and prepared to accommodate future growth.
Collin County is experiencing rapid growth and the Future Mobility Study is an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to provide input on current and future transportation needs. The study includes east and southeast Collin County as well as Dallas, Rockwall and Hunt counties to help ensure a regional approach to transportation planning.
The Future Mobility Study focuses on data collection and analysis, as well as public and stakeholder outreach to identify current and future transportation needs.
Route studies and roadway design are not included in this phase of the study. Data collected and analyzed during this initial phase of the study will be presented at public meetings.
The origin-destination traffic study will be used to determine past and current traffic patterns within the study area. This traffic study will be helpful in understanding where people begin their trip, where they end their trip, the time of day they travel, any stops they make, etc. The study will use data points collected from mobile devices as they travel through the study area. The data received by the study team is anonymous and does not include any identifiable personal or vehicular information.
Identifying environmental features is also an important part of the study. Environmental data such as public parks and environmentally sensitive areas will be collected and mapped from a variety of state and federal sources. The study will also take into consideration recreational areas and property owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers, including Lavon Lake.
The study includes collaborative engagement with residents, businesses, cities and other stakeholders to gather feedback on the current transportation network, possible mobility issues and safety concerns. The study includes several opportunities for public input, including public meetings tentatively scheduled for May 2021.
The initial phase of the study began in August 2020 and is expected to be complete in Summer 2021. However, all dates are subject to change. Following completion of this initial phase, the study team, in consultation with Collin County and other stakeholders, will determine next steps for the project.
*All dates are subject to change
Data collection and analysis
Individual meetings with local and regional leaders to discuss the study and gather information
Technical work session with city and county staff to present study data
Public outreach to present study data and gather input
Collin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and nation. In 2019, it was estimated that 80 new residents moved to Collin County each day.
Developing a cohesive roadway network and planning for future roadway corridors can require years of advance planning and development which is why the county must plan now for growth it expects in 30 years and beyond.
The longer the county waits to develop a plan, the more development continues to occur which could limit future transportation options.
Early planning and public involvement are important for maximizing mobility benefits, identifying transportation options, evaluating and mitigating possible impacts, and preserving land needed for potential improvements.