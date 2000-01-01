Collin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and nation. In 2019, it was estimated that 80 new residents moved to Collin County each day.

Collin County is experiencing rapid growth and the Future Mobility Study is an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to provide input on current and future transportation needs. The study includes east and southeast Collin County as well as Dallas, Rockwall and Hunt counties to help ensure a regional approach to traffic planning.