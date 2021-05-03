Virtual Public Meeting

- Learn more about the study
- View and download meeting materials
- Explore the interactive map
- Provide input
As part of the Future Mobility Study, Collin County is hosting virtual and in-person public meetings to gather input on future transportation needs to accommodate population and employment growth.
Details on how to provide input will be covered in the virtual meeting room and can also be found in the Provide Input section.
The following sections will guide you through different components of the study.
Data collection and analysis
Individual meetings with area representatives to discuss the study and gather information
Technical work session with city and county staff to present study data
Public outreach to present study data and gather input
The initial phase of the study focuses on data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach. Routes and roadway design are not included in this phase of the study.
You have the opportunity to review the study information and materials and provide input from:
Monday, May 3 through Friday, June 4, 2021
Click the four arrows in the bottom right corner to view the presentation in full screen.
Press ESC to exit the full screen view.
Click anywhere on the display below to access the virtual meeting room and view meeting materials.
To navigate the virtual meeting room, click your mouse and drag your cursor (or if you are on a tablet or phone, swipe and drag) in any direction to “move” around the room and explore the meeting materials. To view study details, click on the meeting boards and information (audio, maps and text) will appear in the display window. Simply click the “X” icon at the top of the display window to return back to the virtual room.
The default map displays the Future Mobility study area. The buttons above the maps, when clicked on, will display the corresponding map view.
On all maps, you can zoom in and out using the “+/-” buttons on the lower right-hand corner of the map. To return to the default view, click/tap on the icon of the house, located directly under the +/- buttons.
On the right-hand side of the screen, you can adjust which map layers and constraints displayed on the map. Simply click/tap on the “eye” icons to either hide or show different elements and constraints. The map legend is directly below the map layers and constraints.
Public input will help identify potential transportation needs and determine how the study will move forward.
Comments must be received by Friday, June 4, 2021.
The exhibits below include all meeting materials provided for the Virtual Public Meeting.
The presentation, FAQ document and printable survey form are available using the links following the exhibits.