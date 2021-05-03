Virtual Public Meeting

Collin County, Texas

Monday, May 3, 2021 to Friday, June 4, 2021

As part of the Future Mobility Study, Collin County is hosting virtual and in-person public meetings to gather input on future transportation needs to accommodate population and employment growth.

Details on how to provide input will be covered in the virtual meeting room and can also be found in the Provide Input section.

The following sections will guide you through different components of the study.

Map showing the Future Mobility Study Area in Collin County, TX
What is the Purpose

of this study?

Developing a cohesive roadway network and planning for future roadway corridors can require years of advance planning and development which is why the county must plan now for growth it expects in 30 years and beyond.
Collin County has become an attractive destination for new commercial and residential developments which will continue to limit future transportation options.
Early planning and public involvement are important for maximizing mobility benefits, identifying transportation options, evaluating and mitigating possible impacts, and preserving land for potential improvements.
18k comments received about US 380
Your input will be used to identify potential transportation needs and help determine how the study will move forward.

Study Timeline

Where We've Been

Aug 2020 -
Jan 2021

Data collection and analysis

Oct-Jan
2021

Individual meetings with area representatives to discuss the study and gather information

Feb
2021

Technical work session with city and county staff to present study data

May
2021

Public outreach to present study data and gather input

Watch The

Presentation

The initial phase of the study focuses on data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach. Routes and roadway design are not included in this phase of the study.

You have the opportunity to review the study information and materials and provide input from:
Monday, May 3 through Friday, June 4, 2021

Virtual Public Meeting Room

Interactive Maps

How to provide input

Public input will help identify potential transportation needs and determine how the study will move forward.

Comments must be received by Friday, June 4, 2021.

Online Survey
The survey
can be found directly below.
Email
info@ccfuturemobility.com
Mail
Burns & McDonnell
Attn: Tiffany Moss
13737 Noel Road | Suite 700
Dallas, TX 75240
