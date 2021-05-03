Virtual Public Meeting

Your input will be used to identify potential transportation needs and help determine how the study will move forward.

Early planning and public involvement are important for maximizing mobility benefits, identifying transportation options, evaluating and mitigating possible impacts, and preserving land for potential improvements.

Collin County has become an attractive destination for new commercial and residential developments which will continue to limit future transportation options.

Developing a cohesive roadway network and planning for future roadway corridors can require years of advance planning and development which is why the county must plan now for growth it expects in 30 years and beyond.

Individual meetings with area representatives to discuss the study and gather information

Watch The

Presentation

The initial phase of the study focuses on data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach. Routes and roadway design are not included in this phase of the study.



You have the opportunity to review the study information and materials and provide input from:

Monday, May 3 through Friday, June 4, 2021



Click the four arrows in the bottom right corner to view the presentation in full screen.

Press ESC to exit the full screen view.

